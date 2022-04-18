Loading...
Out and about on Easter Monday.

Easter Monday in Sunderland: 12 pictures as families enjoy final day of bank holiday

However you have spent the Easter weekend, we hope you managed to enjoy some much-needed quality time with your loved ones.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:30 pm

As Easter Monday (April 18) arrived, Echo photographer Stu Norton headed to the coast to see families enjoying some time out and about in Sunderland, while taking in the sea air!

This was the first Easter weekend since 2019 without Covid restrictions; a special milestone meaning many could reunite with relatives to celebrate in person.

Here are some of the seafront scenes from Easter Monday. Thank you to everyone who stopped and said hello to Stu at Roker and Seaburn – see if you can spot any familiar faces in our picture round-up.

1. Time to build

Bank holiday fun at Roker Beach with Barbara Summerill and grandchildren Rowan, nine and Wilf Campbell, seven.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Catching up

The perfect backdrop for a chat with friends. Just look at that view!

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Seaside stroll

Easter Monday is the perfect time to blow away the cobwebs of the weekend!

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Just chilling

Lindsey and Kevin Alderson and children Hallie, two and Oliver, eight.

Photo: Stu Norton

