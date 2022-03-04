East Durham teenager brings World and European championship gold medals home

Harley with his European Championship gold medal./Photo: Frank Reid

Harley Arnett, 14, has brought a second gold medal home after winning the European Muaythai Championship for his age group in Istanbul, Turkey.

Mum Louise Fewster, 36, has said Harley now has his sights set on making it to the Olympics in 2024 as he is preparing for an upcoming fight in Birmingham on March 26.

Harley has hopes for the 2024 Olympics./Photo: Frank Reid

She has described watching Harley receive his gold medal after he got through to the European Championship final on February 17.

She said: “It’s so overwhelming. Being sat at home and not being there with him, having to watch it all on TV, it was absolutely nerve-wracking, but just amazing.

"I cried through both fights and when I saw him get his medal. Unbelievable.”

Despite all the recent success, Harley has not taken a break from boxing and was back training a week after he returned from Thailand in December.

Louise, who runs a cafe in Wingate, said: "He's always training.

"There’s no rest, he’s back at it again. He’s got a fight in Birmingham in four weeks.”

She continued: "He puts a lot of pressure on himself. It’s just how he is. His dad said the last time when he was in Istanbul, he’s never seen him so nervous.

"He puts a lot of pressure on himself, because he wants to do so well. He’s just amazing.”

Back in 2020, the St Bede’s School pupil became silver medalist in the Baltic’s Open and won the award for Team GB’s best newcomer in 2020.

Mum Louise added: "I just want the best for him. I just want him to continue what makes him happy. I want him to just do his best and keep enjoying it.”

Harley’s boxing career started when he was just five after his parents took him to a gym in Trimdon.

He loved Thai boxing immediately and started training.

Louise said: "He loved it straight away and he just carried on with it.”

