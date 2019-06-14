Durham students win regional part of The Bright Ideas Challenge

A group of Durham students has fought off tough competition from hundreds of schools across the country in national competiton.

A team of three year eight students from Durham High School for Girls won the North East of England prize in The Bright Ideas Challenge.

The winning team created a solar-powered streetlight to ensure streetlights aren’t reliant on the national grid and would generate enough energy to power themselves at night.

Isabella Entwistle, Grace Hildreth and Ava Local have won £1,500 to boost the STEM teaching at their school.

Grace Hildreth said: “My team is so excited to have the best entry in the North East. We can’t wait to go to London and try to win the national prize..”

The team will travel to London for a VIP STEM experience at Imperial College London, where they will build a prototype of their idea and compete against 12 others teams.

The winner will take home an additional £3,500 for their school and individual prizes for each of the team members.