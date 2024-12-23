Duchess of Edinburgh hosts Palace lunch to celebrate Foundation of Light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s Foundation of Light enjoyed a royal lunch in honour of their charity work.

L-R Sir Bob Murray CBE, Duchess Of Edinburgh, Lady Sue Murray. | Foundation of Light

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh hosted a special lunch at St James's Palace for Sunderland AFC’s official charity.

The event brought together dedicated supporters of the Foundation of Light, to express gratitude for their support and celebrate the charity’s achievements.

Set within the historic walls of St James's Palace, the special occasion offered an opportunity to reflect on the transformative work carried out by the charity, which delivers education, sport, health, and employability programmes across the North East, positively impacting the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Guests were treated to an afternoon of inspiring stories and insights into the Foundation’s successes since its conception in 2001.

They include: working with over half a million people; investing over 40 million in communities across Sunderland, Durham and South Tyneside; but most importantly the Foundation has kept young people in school, helped people live more active lifestyles, supported people into work and boosted men’s mental health.

The event also provided an opportunity to preview upcoming initiatives and reinforce the charity’s commitment to fostering resilience and ambition in communities that need it most.

Sir Bob Murray CBE, Foundation of Light Chairman, expressed his heartfelt thanks to those in attendance: “The work of the Foundation is only possible thanks to the generosity and belief of our supporters.

“The event at St James's Palace allows us to celebrate not just what we’ve achieved, but also what’s to come as we continue to grow and expand our reach.

“The Foundation of Light extends its deepest gratitude to The Duchess of Edinburgh for her continued patronage and inspiring leadership and we are grateful to have had this special occasion to celebrate those who continue to offer the charity their unwavering support, including our dedicated staff and volunteers, who remain integral to our ongoing success.”