Vinnie Hall, aged two, from Hylton Castle, in Sunderland, was lucky enough to visit Marley Park Community Fire Station with his Mum Kristie where he was able to meet some real life firefighters and explore the station.

During his guided tour of the fire station, Vinnie was also able to explore a number of different experiences from sitting in the driver’s seat of a fire appliance, using a fire hose, and even sliding down the fire station pole.

Vinnie Hall with Firefighter John Foreman of Green Watch at Marley Park Community Fire Station

Vinnie’s Mum, Kristie, 26, who works as a carer in a local care home, was delighted Vinnie got the opportunity to visit the fire station.

She said: “Vinnie has always loved anything associated with the fire service from cartoons on the telly through to playing with his toy fire engine in his bedroom. But over the past six-months he’s been really curious about real life fire stations.

"From fire poles to fire trucks. He totally loves to dress up in his firefighter’s costume and to help rescue his cuddly toys.

“Vinnie seemed in awe of the fire truck. He was very inquisitive and asked the firefighters hundreds of questions. He was absolutely amazed!

Vinnie Hall at Marley Park Community Fire Station

“You could see the delight in his face as he had a beaming smile that went from ear to ear.”

Despite only being two years old, Vinne already has future aspirations of becoming a firefighter, something which would make Kristie very proud.

She added: “Vinnie becoming a future firefighter would be a very admirable job role, and would make me and his dad extremely proud. But as long as he achieves what makes him happy - I’ll be equally as proud.”

Marley Park Community Fire Station is one of seventeen community fire stations located across the region that makes up Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Vinnie Hall Firefighter Scott Clark of Green Watch at Marley Park Community Fire Station

Shaun Makin, Service Delivery Station Manager for Marley Park Community Fire Station, said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Vinnie and his mum for a guided tour of our community fire station. It’s so refreshing to see the excitement and enthusiasm for the Fire Service in somebody so young.