A city dental practice which specialises in using digital technology in its treatments has scooped two awards.

Oliver's House My Dentist, Advanced Oral Health Centre dentist Salma Ainine and dentist Ayesha Ali | Sunderland Echo

Salma Ainine joined Oliver's House Advanced Oral Health Centre in East Herrington in 2018 and has racked up numerous awards and nominations, including being named Best Young Dentist in 2019.

Now, she’s been named as Dentist of the Year for the North East and Scotland region.

Salma received the award at the Excellence Awards in Manchester, an annual celebration of the more than 500 UK dental practices in the My Dentist group.

The dentist has a keen interest in using state-of-the-art technology in her dentistry, such as top of the range 3D printers among other equipment.

One of her recent advancements saw Salma undertake training in Brazil using cutting-edge technology in full arch implant treatments.

Oliver's House MyDentist practice in Durham Road, East Herrington | Sunderland Echo

“My manager nominated me in the awards, I had no idea, “ said Salma. “Last time I was Young Dentist of the Year so it feels great to reach the next stage as a finalist in Dentist of the Year.

Salma said it’s rewarding to be able to put a smile back on customers’ faces, particularly when people have needed full arch implants - where an entire arch of missing teeth is replaced using dental implants.

“It's about giving people their confidence and quality of life back,” she said. “Many of our patients have shared how they feel more socially engaged and happier after undergoing full arch implant treatment.

“For individuals who’ve felt limited or isolated due to dental issues, this can be life-changing, both physically and emotionally.”

Salma Ainine using the hi-tech CEREC machine to create an implant | Sunderland Echo

One of Salma’s colleagues at Oliver’s House is also celebrating a recent award win.

Fellow dentist Ayesha Ali specialises in facial aesthetics and has won the Best Full Face Sculpting award from IAAFA, The International Academy of Advanced Facial Aesthetics.

Ayesha is part of the Save Face register, which campaigns for tighter regulations on who can administer facial aesthetics, and is also accredited through the CQC, the Care Quality Commission.

She said: “There is a lot of competition in facial aesthetics from beauticians and salons, but I think people really value having a medical practitioner doing their treatments.”

Facial aesthetics is a fast-growing industry and Ayesha says some of her most in demand treatments are non-surgical facelifts, dermal fillers, lip fillers, Botox and PRP, where the patients own plasma is injected back into the body.

Ayesha said: “It’s so important to understand the anatomy of the face in these treatments and it’s very rewarding to see the results.

“It is such a privilege to be recognised for work that I’m so passionate about — helping my patients feel confident and beautiful in their own skin.”