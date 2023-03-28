Jennie Pitt, of Newcastle Building Society, left, with Andrea Bulmer and Jayne Simpson of Sunderland Women’s Centre.

Sunderland Women’s Centre is using a £6,880 grant from the Newcastle Building Society to launch a series of free ten-week computer skills courses at its offices in Green Terrace.

The courses will cover the basics of computing, including how to use word processing packages and the internet, while it will also look at practical issues including recognising online scams, using social media and keeping in touch online with family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Computers are also available to enable students to practice their skills between classes, as well as to ensure they have access to the technologies they need to complete online tasks like job searches and application forms.

Students will also be able to use the centre’s on-site creche while they’re learning.

The funding is being provided through the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation – which offers grants to charities and community groups in communities served by the society's branch network.

Founded in 1984, Sunderland Women’s Centre offers a number of different courses in association with Sunderland College, including maths, English and ESOL language courses, mother and toddler groups, wellness and meditation sessions and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Bulmer, project manager at the centre, said: “This course, and the others that we offer, are about much more than just the skills that the women learn.

“They also help to build confidence and self-esteem, give participants the chance to build new connections and develop the sort of skills which could be the first step back into education or employment.”

She added: “With all the core costs we need to cover, it wouldn’t have been possible for us to put on these courses without Newcastle Building Society’s support, so we’re really grateful for the generous funding they’ve provided.”

Jennie Pitt, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at Newcastle Building Society, said: “The services and support that Sunderland Women’s Centre provides makes a huge difference to the lives of women and families and we’re very pleased to be able to support this excellent project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad