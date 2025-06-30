Dolphin spotting, RIO and more - a recap of life in Sunderland in June 2025

Here’s a recap from a busy month.
1. What's in a name
After much debate online - and a public vote from a shortlist - the name for Sunderland's new footbridge was revealed as Keel Crossing. An official opening date is expected soon. | Sunderland Echo
2. Showing respect
Sunderland honoured its Armed Forces personnel, past and present, with Armed Forces Day celebrations, which was held nationally on June 28. As well as a flag raising ceremony at City Hall, there was a weekend of events for Armed Forces Weekend at Seaburn Rec. | Submitted
3. Year of Music launch
A Year of Music, to mark Sunderland becoming a globally-recognised Music City, was launched in June. It will see more than 500 music gigs and events held in the city over the next year. Franz Ferdinand helped launch the year with a sold-out gig at The Fire Station. | Sunderland Echo
4. Pride in Sunderland
June was Pride month and a colourful Pride March took place in the city to mark the culmination of a month of events, as well as a free concert in Keel Square. | Haydn Brown Photography
