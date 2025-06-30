Dolphin spotting, RIO and more - a recap of life in Sunderland in June 2025

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 16:41 BST

From plenty of dolphin spotting to big developments forging ahead, there’s been plenty happening in Sunderland in June 2025.

Here’s a recap from a busy month.

After much debate online - and a public vote from a shortlist - the name for Sunderland's new footbridge was revealed as Keel Crossing. An official opening date is expected soon.

1. What's in a name

After much debate online - and a public vote from a shortlist - the name for Sunderland's new footbridge was revealed as Keel Crossing. An official opening date is expected soon. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Sunderland honoured its Armed Forces personnel, past and present, with Armed Forces Day celebrations, which was held nationally on June 28. As well as a flag raising ceremony at City Hall, there was a weekend of events for Armed Forces Weekend at Seaburn Rec.

2. Showing respect

Sunderland honoured its Armed Forces personnel, past and present, with Armed Forces Day celebrations, which was held nationally on June 28. As well as a flag raising ceremony at City Hall, there was a weekend of events for Armed Forces Weekend at Seaburn Rec. | Submitted

Photo Sales
A Year of Music, to mark Sunderland becoming a globally-recognised Music City, was launched in June. It will see more than 500 music gigs and events held in the city over the next year. Franz Ferdinand helped launch the year with a sold-out gig at The Fire Station.

3. Year of Music launch

A Year of Music, to mark Sunderland becoming a globally-recognised Music City, was launched in June. It will see more than 500 music gigs and events held in the city over the next year. Franz Ferdinand helped launch the year with a sold-out gig at The Fire Station. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
June was Pride month and a colourful Pride March took place in the city to mark the culmination of a month of events, as well as a free concert in Keel Square.

4. Pride in Sunderland

June was Pride month and a colourful Pride March took place in the city to mark the culmination of a month of events, as well as a free concert in Keel Square. | Haydn Brown Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNorth East
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice