A photo taken by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service of Seeker before the bone could be removed from her jaw.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent a team to the owner’s house after Seeker got the treat trapped.

The officers then called up for back up from another crew, which had a ring cutter in its kit.

A spokesperson for the service said the owner had praised the crews for keeping the dog relaxed during the ordeal, as she was worried it would swallow her tongue if she became distressed.

The crews of firefighters have been praised by the dog's owner for keeping her calm during the incident.

They added: “The firefighters were able to keep Seeker calm and use wire cutters to trim the bone to a point where they could remove it using an electric ring cutter.

“Seeker was left with her grateful owner uninjured - and by the look of the last photo, completely unfazed by the incident.”

Crews from West Denton and Swalwell fire stations were sent to the rescue in Newburn.

Firefighters on the scene as they began to look at removing the bone from Seeker's jaw.