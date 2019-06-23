Dog rescued in emergency services operation after going over the cliffs at Seaham
A dog was handed back to its owner “no worse for its ordeal” after it went over the cliffs at Seaham.
The emergency services were called out at 10.27am on Sunday, after reports reports of a dog going over the cliff at Nose’s Point at Dawdon in Seaham.
A spokesperson for Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We responded along with Seaham Coastguard and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and Firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.
“On arrival the fire service were preparing their rope rescue equipment, Coastguard officers also prepared our rope rescue equipment as a backup should it be required.
“We also set up an edge safety system to interlink with the fire service system and act as a link between the cliff technician and the cliff top.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Firefighters successful recovered the dog to the cliff top where it was handed to it's owner no worse for its ordeal.
“The inshore lifeboat from Sunderland was also in attendance to provide safety cover.”
Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team also joined in the rescue.