Dog rescued in emergency services operation after going over the cliffs at Seaham

A dog was handed back to its owner “no worse for its ordeal” after it went over the cliffs at Seaham.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 23 June, 2019, 13:01
Emergency teams on the clifftop at Nose's Point after they were called out to the incident. Photo by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

The emergency services were called out at 10.27am on Sunday, after reports reports of a dog going over the cliff at Nose’s Point at Dawdon in Seaham.

A spokesperson for Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We responded along with Seaham Coastguard and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and Firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

The Coastguard, fire service and Sunderland RNLI worked together during the call out at Nose's Point. Photo by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

“On arrival the fire service were preparing their rope rescue equipment, Coastguard officers also prepared our rope rescue equipment as a backup should it be required.

“We also set up an edge safety system to interlink with the fire service system and act as a link between the cliff technician and the cliff top.

“Firefighters successful recovered the dog to the cliff top where it was handed to it's owner no worse for its ordeal.

“The inshore lifeboat from Sunderland was also in attendance to provide safety cover.”

Sunderland RNLI's inshore lifeboat helped to give safety cover during the dog rescue. Photo by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team also joined in the rescue.

Sunderland and Seaham Coastguard Rescue Teams were called to the scene. Photo by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.