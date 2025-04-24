Dog exclusion zones return to Sunderland beaches as 21 fines issued last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dog owners are being reminded that from May1 they will not be able to take their pet pooches onto the majority of the city’s beaches.

The dog exclusion zones apply to Roker Beach and to a limited stretch of beach at Seaburn, between May 1 and September 30.

The restrictions are part of Sunderland City Council's wider Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which was introduced in 2019 in response to calls from residents for more enforcement action on a range of anti-social behaviour issues from dog fouling to dropping litter.

This was renewed in 2024 “following extensive public consultation”.

The City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "We are proud of our beautiful beaches and want to keep them clean and tidy so everyone can enjoy them.

"We want to take this opportunity to remind residents about the dog exclusion zones which come into force in May. We have clear signage for these zones at both beaches, as well as information on our website.

"While most residents are considerate dog owners, there are still some who were in breach of the dog exclusion zones. This resulted in us issuing 21 fixed penalty notices for dogs in the exclusion zones at Roker and Seaburn in 2024.

"As a council, we take great pride in our beautiful beaches and want everyone to be able to enjoy them.

“That’s why specific areas of the beach are designated as dog-free zones while the PSPO is in effect."

Anyone caught breaching the dog exclusion zones faces a fixed penalty fine of £100.

Further information on the city's Public Spaces Protection Order and the area covered by the dog exclusion can be found on the City Council’s website.