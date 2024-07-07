Disadvantaged women in Sunderland set to benefit from £2,000 of funding for My Sisters' Kitchen
Disadvantaged women in Sunderland are to benefit from £2,000 of funding from gaming entertainment operator MERKUR to support local Community Interest Company (CIC) My Sisters’ Kitchen.
The CIC was set up in 2022 by former teacher and chef Jo Gordon to support disadvantaged women across the city who have experienced domestic abuse, long-term unemployment, or social isolation. The money has been used to purchase a new oven and flour mill to support cooking and baking sessions - one of a range of workshops designed to build skills, confidence and social interaction.
Jo said: “The new oven is a fantastic addition to the kitchen and will certainly make a difference to delivering our community workshops. Thanks once again to MERKUR for supporting My Sisters’ Kitchen.”
MERKUR Director of Public and Political Relations, Tony Boulton added: “My Sisters’ Kitchen is making a significant impact to the lives of women in Sunderland.
“We are proud to support their valuable work through our MERKUR Community programme and look forward to following their upcoming projects.”
Since its launch in February 2024, MERKUR Community has supported over 25 non-profit organisations across the UK, including grassroots sports clubs, local events and community kitchens.
The ongoing programme aims to provide support and make a positive impact in communities where MERKUR operates.
