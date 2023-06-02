Battered fish and chips with lashings of salt and vinegar is a British tradition which dates back to the Victorian era, but does it really taste better as a dish enjoyed at the seaside?

During the first half of the 19th century, fried fish was a key component of the diet of workers in London’s East End and was even referenced in the classic Dickens novel, Oliver Twist.

At the same time, chips were part of the staple diet of the poor in the industrial north.

However, Lancashire lays claim to be the birth of blending this winning combination with the first fish and chip shop thought to have been opened by a Mr Lees in Mossely, near Oldham, in 1863.

Mr Lees sold fish and chips from a wooden hut in the town's market and later he transferred the business to a permanent shop across the road which had a window inscription which read: “This is the first fish and chip shop in the world”.

Over a century-and-a-half on, the meal remains the most popular in the UK, with around 10,500 specialist fish and chip shops selling an estimated 167 million portions of the dish every year, generating £1.2billion.

Diners and fish and chip shop owners have been explaining why the dish remains the most popular in the UK.

In honour of this much loved tradition, this Friday, June 2, marks National Fish and Chip Day and we’ve been chatting with diners and fish shop owners in Sunderland to see just why it remains the nation’s meal of choice, and does it really taste better when consumed with the sand between your toes and the sea air in your hair?

Downey's waitresses Katie Lynn, Jessica Reynold and Lydia Thompson.

Angus Griffin, 41, who works for Northern Spire Property Developers, said: “I think fish and chips does the job. It gives you energy, you get protein through the fish, and it just tastes fab, especially with salt and vinegar on.

“Nothing tastes better than fish and chips by the beach, particularly after a hard day chasing after my children on the sand.”

Mum, Anne Griffin, 73, from Cleadon, added: “I usually go for cod and chips. It’s just so tasty and is even better in the fresh air.”

Amy Gilbertson, 35, was enjoying some half-term downtime at the coast with daughter Keira.

She said: “I normally go for sausage and chips with plenty of batter, salt and vinegar. It’s just easy go to food and very convenient.

“It definitely tastes better at the beach.”

Angus Griffin with mother, Anne Griffin.

Steve Scott, 64, was enjoying a portion of chips but was looking to catch his own fish while casting his rod off Roker Pier.

He said: “I love fish and chips and I would always go for cod or haddock. It’s just such a traditional English dish.

“I do think it tastes better at the seaside and I think it’s down to being able to enjoy it in the fresh air.”

Steven Scott, 64.

When it comes to our choice of fish and the accompaniment of mushy peas, there is a very definite north south divide.

Research carried out by UKTV Food’s Market Kitchen revealed 72% of Southerners opted for cod with 82% of Northerners preferring haddock. Only 10% of people surveyed in the South said they would accompany a fish supper with mushy peas while in the North, 70% said they are a must-have.

One of the most popular choices for eat in and takeaway dining on the seafront is Downey’s, a family run business which has been in Roker for the last nine years.

In addition to cod and haddock, customers can also tantalise their taste buds with scampi, angerstien, and a “half-and-half” option of different types of fish.

Amy Gilbertson with daughter Keira Gilbertson.

Waitress, Jessica Reynold, 17, said: “When you think of Britain, you think of fish and chips. It’s a national tradition.”

Colleague Lydia Thompson, 16, added: “Fish and chips definitely taste better at the seaside. You come to the beach to enjoy your meal in the sun and next to where the fish have come from.”

Another popular choice for diners is the Pier Fish and Chip Shop.

Pier Fish and Chip Shop

Shop fryer David Pattinson, 33, said: “Cod tends to be the most popular with our customers. Fish and chips is such a big British tradition. There’s nothing better than enjoying them at the seaside when it’s nice and hot and the sun is gleaming on the ocean - it’s amazing.”