Devastation and destruction: Shocking pictures reveal damage from West Boldon garage blaze

Fire crews worked through the night to bring a blaze in West Boldon under control.

The fire started on Sunday at around 8.20pm, with dozens of officers tending to the blaze at a motor parts supplier in Newcastle Road at its peak. Work continues at the scene today. Here we take a closer look at the devastating scene of the fire and the aftermath.

Crews were called to West Boldon at around 8.20pm on Sunday. Picture: Anthony Brew. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Nine crews attended the scene at a motor parts supplier. Picture: Anthony Brew. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Police set up a cordon around the garage, Wrightway Car Parts. Picture: Billy Luther. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

It is believed that the garage is used for the storage of gas cylinders. Picture: Jason Vasey. User (UGC) Buy a Photo

