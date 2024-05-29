Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘I feel every piece I do immortalises that person or subject, and in this case it immortalises our love for each other’

Screw artist Darren Timby “immortalised” the love he has for his wife in a giant portrait made from over 15,000 screws which he unveiled as a wedding gift on the couple’s big day which took place over the bank holiday weekend.

Titled ‘Made with a Labour of Love’, the stunning design shows the newly married Fulwell couple in a loving head to head pose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren, 42, unveiled the portrait during his speech at the wedding day celebration which took place on Saturday May 25.

Darren Timby unveils the screw art portrait for his wife on their wedding day. Photograph: Craig Connor

He said: “I’ve always wanted to create one of my screw art pieces which revolved around Sarah and I thought what better time to do it than on our wedding day as a gift to show her my love.

“I feel every piece I do immortalises that person or subject, and in this case it immortalises our love for each other.

“I wrote a poem which I read out before I unveiled the design and this was the last line I used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The portrait will be in our sitting room and be passed down to our children. It will still be around long after we are gone.”

Sarah was "overwhelmed" when she saw the screw art portrait. Photograph: Craig Connor

After seeing the piece for the first time, Sarah, 33, said she “broke down in tears”.

She added; “When Darren unveiled the portrait I was just completely overwhelmed and I couldn’t take my eyes of it.

“When you looked at the image from the back of the room, it just looked like a photograph.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the meticulous technique of every screw replicating a pixel from a photograph, Darren has created a series of stunning images capturing icons of the world of music and big screen, including Elvis, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Marilyn Monroe.

Hi most recent previous screw art creation captured SAFC legend Kevin Phillips receiving the European Golden Boot.

Sarah added: “I loved Darren’s first piece which captured Marilyn Monroe and now I have a piece of my own.

“This type of art is Darren’s big passion and he has now created this piece for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The detail is amazing and I’m completely blown away by it.”

The piece is now proudly on display at the couple's home.

Created with 15,450 screws, standing 1.25m high and taking 120 hours to create, one of Darren’s biggest challenges was keeping the piece a secret before the big day.

He said: “I would head out to my workshop and tell Sarah I was working on one of my other projects as well as making other things for the wedding.

“Our six-year-old daughter Belle would come with me to the studio after I picked her up from school and so I would tell her she had to keep it a secret from her mam.

“She was good as gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I only had two weeks to put the piece together and I only got it finished the day before the wedding. I was starting to panic, but my son Luke was also able to help out.

“Fortunately the venue wasn’t being used the day before and so I was able to transport it and get everything set-up without Sarah realising.”

Sarah said: “I had no idea this was being done, and even on the day I was so pre-occupied with my speech and everything else that I hadn’t even noticed it covered up.”

The portrait of the couple was created using over 15,000 screws.

Darren is now planning his next piece which will be sponsored by JT Dove Building Materials and Nordstrom Timbers, who provide the screws which consist of four different colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This will be my most ambitious piece yet and consist of over 20,000 screws.”