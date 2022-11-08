In an official statement this week, the council said it had contracted Nemesis Pyrotechnics for an 18-20 minute firework display at The Pavilion, in Helford Road, on November 5.

Thousands turned up for the event on Saturday, which the council said was “far too short”, adding it felt “disappointed” and “let down” by the company.

The company, however, has told the Mail it will be taking legal action while declining to comment any further.

Peterlee Town Council's headquarters at Shotton Hall. On Monday, the council apologised for the fireworks display./ Photo: Peterlee Town Council. Peterlee Town Council

In its statement, the council said: “Peterlee Town Council apologises for the poor fireworks display at The Pavilion on Helford Road on Saturday 5th November 2022.

“The council had placed a contract with Nemesis Pyrotechnics Ltd for a 18-20 minute fireworks display. Clearly the display that they provided was far too short and we're as annoyed and disappointed about it as the thousands of local residents who braved the wet and windy weather to watch the display.

“A good deal of time and effort goes in to planning a safe and fun fireworks display every year. An estimated 3,000-4,000 people came to this event and many enjoyed the free children's entertainment in The Pavilion and the food provided by catering students from East Durham College.

"We are gutted to have been let down so badly by the fireworks company who were trusted to run the key part of the event, and we are deeply sorry for the disappointment felt by so many.”