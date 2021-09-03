Mark Grimes, 46, from East Herrington,

Mark Grimes, 46, from East Herrington, will set off from Land’s End, at the southernmost tip of Cornwall on Saturday September 4 and is aiming to reach John O’Groats, Britain’s northernmost point, just nine days later.

The aim of the challenge is to raise at least £1000, which equates to £1 per mile, for The Red Sky Foundation, which raises money and provides support to cardiac-related causes across the North East.

This is the third time Mark, who works for Network Rail Planning team East Coast Main Line and has been profoundly deaf from birth, has cycled the length of Great Britain for charity and he said he picked Red Sky Foundation because it is “a brilliant Charity.”

He said: “Not only does it help babies and children with heart conditions but it also purchases life-saving defibrillators for local communities, schools and NHS hospitals.

“Being deaf brings its own challenges on the road but I deal with them by being alert and I always give way as that’s definitely the safer option. Generally,

good judgement compensates for lack of hearing.”

Red Sky Foundation founder, Sergio Petrucci is full of admiration for Mark and is incredibly grateful he has chosen Red Sky as his nominated charity.

He said: “Hopefully what he’s doing will encourage more fundraisers to come forward and choose Red Sky Foundation for any other challenges.

“I’m a keen cyclist myself but I’d certainly think twice about tackling a 1000 mile ride in nine days. What he’s doing is fantastic and we’re all keeping him in our

thoughts and keeping our fingers crossed for good weather for him.”

The Red Sky Foundation was launched after Sergio and his wife Emma saw the life saving, pioneering treatment their daughter Luna received in 2015 after being born with a serious heart problem, and wanted to raise money for more life saving equipment.

Donations to help boost Mark’s appeal can be made via his fundraising page at https://bit.ly/2WIfAHB

For more information about the work of The Red Sky Foundation visit www.redskyfoundation.com