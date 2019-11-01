Date set for inquest into death of four-year-old boy at Sunderland Royal Hospital - as mum's fight for justice continues

Sheldon and devoted mum Katrina Farnell

Sheldon Gary Farnell, of Houghton, died at the hospital in November 2018 less than 24 hours after he was discharged by doctors.

Dates have now been set for a five-day final inquest hearing which will look into the circumstances around the little boy’s death – which Sunderland’s senior coroner Derek Winter said previously may be ‘unnatural’.

In August, a pre-inquest review heard that one expert’s report raised shortfalls and is critical of the care given to the four-year-old in hospital.

An inquest into Sheldon's death will take place in the new year

Sheldon’s mum, Katrina Farnell, vowed to fight for justice for her ‘beautiful, cheeky little boy’.

After the pre-inquest review, she said: “In light of what we have learnt, as a family we want the justice my son deserves.

“I miss him so much and can't accept that he has gone, all from something which was so simple to treat.

“Me, my partner and my family have to live with that every single day and we want some sort of explanation and justice for my boy.”

Sheldon was just four years old when he passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital

However, this has now been changed and a five-day final hearing has been scheduled for the week beginning Monday, January 20.

After Sheldon’s tragic death, the family said they were told the youngster died of suspected sepsis.

Katrina spent two days in hospital with her little boy believed he had a serious viral infection before they were sent home.

Sheldon Gary Farnell

A review around circumstances surrounding Sheldon’s death was launched by trust bosses which has been passed onto the coroner as part of inquest proceedings.