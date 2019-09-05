Hundreds of people take part in the North East Skinny Dip, which raises money for Mind. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The North East Skinny Dip (NESD) will be held at dawn on Druridge Bay beach on Sunday, September 22, with this year to be the eighth year it has been held at the autumn equinox.

Led by Whitburn woman Jax Higginson, it aims to raise as much cash as possible for mental health services, adding to the £50,000 it has already collected to support Mind.

Jax, who welcomed more than 600 people to last year’s dip, said: “It is about celebrating life and nature and our own, unique, physical bodies.

People are being welcomed to join in this year's North East Skinny Dip at Druridge Bay Beach in Northumberland. Photo by Press Association.

“It is about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.

“And most importantly it is about coming together and supporting each other in this crazy life.

“If you have joined us before you will understand that there is no better way to give thanks for the summer and welcome the winter than stripping down to skin at sunrise and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people,

“If you have not, now is your chance.”

Jax Higginson organises the North East Skinny Dip.

The dip takes place along the stretch of coast next to Druridge Bay Country Park just before 7am.

Jax added: “At previous events we have been blessed with clear skies and stunning views.

“We will gather post-skinny dip to share our experiences and hold the buzz and fill our cold but happy and oh-so-proud tummies with hot drinks and food.”

The Magic Hat Cafe, which aims to abolish avoidable food waste by using surplus supplies to feed communities and runs a pay-as-you-feel system, will be serving up, with hot drinks on offer from North Shore Coffee.

Camping is available the night before, with caravans and campervans welcome in the car park.

There are limited ways of reaching the site by public transport on the Saturday evening and none on the Sunday morning, with people urged to car share.

People can sign up through its Eventbrite page with donations to be pledged via www.justgiving.com/campaign/northeastskinnydip2019