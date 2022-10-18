Dave Durrands, who plays football for community-based club Jægerspris IK in his village in Denmark, wants to find opponents in Sunderland to stage a fixture in April.

The team, who are aged 40 and over, organise annual team building trips across the globe with previous trips to Spain and Huddersfield.

This year the club will be visiting Sunderland from April 5 to 9 as their chairman Lennie Hansen is a life-long Sunderland AFC fan.

Dave (far right) with his football team in Denmark.

During their stay the group will be visiting city pubs, along with a trip to the Stadium of Light for the Sunderland AFC v Hull City game on April 7. They will also be enjoying a stadium tour before playing a match or tournament followed by a BBQ on either April 6 or 8.

Dave, who moved to Denmark 19 years ago, said: “We’re a community football team who train once a week in Denmark. Our chairman has always followed Sunderland AFC so we thought it would be nice to plan our annual trip here.

"The rest of the team are all Danish and many haven’t been to England before so we’re all really excited and hope to find a team for a match or a tournament if other teams are interested followed by a BBQ. Our trips are about socialising and having fun so we can’t wait to come over to Sunderland.”

