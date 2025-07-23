Inspirational businesswoman, Dame Irene Hays, has been recognised for her extraordinary achievements.

Dame Irene feels passionate about helping young people | University of Bradford

The owner and chair of Hays Travel has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford in recognition of her achievements in business, public service, and her lifelong commitment to social and economic inclusion.

She said: “It means a great deal. To be recognised outside my home region, in a place with such a strong reputation for equality and inclusion, is very special.”

Dame Irene built her careers in Sunderland and South Tyneside local authorities, where she was Chief Executive of both before moving to work in Whitehall as Director General for Local Government and Regeneration, and later, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Communities and Local Government.

Always passionate about her North East roots, Dame Irene has been chair of the Hays Travel Group since 2009, and was co-owner with her late husband, John, who founded Hays Travel in 1980.

Now the UK’s largest Independent Travel Agent, with its headquarters in Keel Square in Sunderland, Dame Irene was instrumental in the growth of the company and the pair have been hailed as “heroes of the high street.”

Dame Irene left central government in 2012 to join her late husband John to run Hays Travel.

The first Hays Travel branch opened in Church Street, Seaham, 45 years ago and is still going strong today with nearly 500 branch across the country.

Helping to develop young people has been a top priority throughout Dame Irene’s career.

Dame Irene said: “I’ve always been passionate about giving young people opportunities to thrive.“That’s been a golden thread through everything I’ve done.”

In a message to University of Bradford students, she said: “Every mistake is a learning experience. I’ve never been the brightest or the fastest but I have been lucky to work with people who believed in me and I'm pretty good at asking questions when I don’t understand something.

“To the students and graduates of today, I would say if you’re curious and work hard, anything is possible.”