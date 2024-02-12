Dalton Park unveils donation box to support Sunderland Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the city and region still in the grips of a cost of living crisis, Dalton Park shopping outlet has unveiled a food donation box to help those in need.

The donation box can be found outside FatFace, next to the Marks & Spencer entrance.

The food items will go to support Sunderland Foodbank and County Durham Foodbank.

The food donation box at Dalton Park.

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park said: “Community and giving back to those in need is at the heart of Dalton Park. We are delighted to support our dedicated charity partners, County Durham and Sunderland Foodbanks, with introducing the donation box and hope that we, together with our generous visitors, can make a difference within the local community.

"2023 saw a rise in the cost of living crisis, so there has never been a more important time to help people in need.

"Any donation is welcome and even the smallest of products can make the biggest difference. We are looking forward to seeing it fill up.”

Items identified by the food banks as being most needed include instant ready meals, tinned vegetables, jams and preserves, long life fruit juice and savoury and chocolate treats.

Toiletries and toilet rolls are also in short supply.

Sunderland Foodbank provides three days of "nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis".