Dalton Park to help raise lifeline funds for Red Sky Foundation

Dalton Park will be helping Red Sky Foundation provide lifeline support to people with heart conditions.

Dalton Park has teamed up with Red Sky Foundation | Submitted

The outlet shopping centre in Murton has announced that the charity founded by a Sunderland family will be its charity partner for 2025.

Since its launch in 2020, Red Sky Foundation has been making a profound impact across the North East, providing vital support to individuals and families affected by heart conditions.

The charity is dedicated to improving cardiac care by supplying life-saving defibrillators, delivering CPR and defibrillator training, and raising awareness about heart health in local communities.

As part of the partnership, Dalton Park Outlet is helping raise funds for the foundation’s crucial work.

A series of monthly events and initiatives will take place at Dalton Park Outlet throughout the year, such as a dedicated stall at Dalton Park Outlet’s annual Artisan Spring Market, as well regular retailer collaborations offering in-store fundraising opportunities to engage shoppers and optimise footfall.

The Outlet’s wishing well will also transform into a branded Red Sky Foundation Wishing Well, equipped with a card reader for visitors to easily donate to the worthy cause.

Richard Kaye, Centre Director at Dalton Park Outlet said: “We’re excited to announce Red Sky Foundation as our charity partner of 2025, helping to champion their life-saving mission.

“Their work within our community is inspiring, and we look forward to seeing the impact this partnership will have in raising both vital funds and awareness.”

Sergio Petrucci, MBE, Red Sky Foundation said: “To celebrate our newest partnership with Dalton Park, we are thrilled to start planning lots of exciting days throughout the year from fundraising events to information days where we’ll be sharing our Red Sky story.

“With the support from Dalton Park retailers and visitors, we’re looking forward to promoting our charity and how we support children and adults affected by heart disease, as well as raising vital funds for many cardiac projects including the installation of more defibrillators at both Dalton Park and within the surrounding communities.

“We’ll be promoting heart health, educating people on how to perform CPR and how to use defibrillators in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest, as education is key to saving lives.

“We’ll also be celebrating the fantastic work we do and using the new partnership to recruit new supporters of Red Sky Foundation!

“We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the largest outlet shopping centre in the region, and look forward to delivering some exciting events, projects and awareness days with Dalton Park!”