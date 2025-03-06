Daisy-May has brought a national title back to Sunderland - and she’s done it all in her big brother’s memory.

The seven-year-old from Houghton has been competing in pageants for the past three years and in that time has raised close to £10,000 for 4Louis, the national charity set up in her brother’s memory.

Daisy-May competing in Little Miss Galaxy UK. Photos by Ant Bradshaw | Ant Bradshaw

This year marks 15 years of the charity which started when Louis was stillborn. Parents Kirsty and Michael and their families made a donation to Sunderland Royal Hospital to channel their grief, which has snowballed into a national charity that has helped countless families through the hardest of times.

Since Louis’ death, 250,000 memory boxes have been delivered to hospitals and units across the country in his name, supporting families, helping to change the national conversation around stillbirth grief, working with soap operas including Emmerdale and Coronation Street on their storylines involving child loss and racking up dozens of awards, from those given by local newspapers to Prime Ministers.

Daisy-May and her brothers, Mitchell and Oskar, have all grown up knowing about their eldest brother and his legacy.

So when Daisy-May, who attends Burnside Academy, began entering pageants she used it as a platform to support her family’s charity.

Daisy-May brought home the national title | Ant Bradshaw

She’s hosted raffles, an escape room at the charity’s base in Pallion, taken part in the Mini Great North Run and held other events to raise thousands for the cause and her confidence impressed judges at the recent Little Miss Galaxy finals which were held in Belfast.

She won the regional title back in October and travelled to Northern Ireland for the national finals in February.

Proud mum Kirsty said: “She was very excited and confident on the day of the final. She had to do an interview about the charity and she was a little bit nervous about that bit.

“But she took her 4Louis bear over and that gave her the confidence to talk about all the money she’s raised and why.”

Kirsty added: “The pageant is completely different to the ones you see on TV. It’s more about self-esteem, confidence and empowerment.

“She doesn’t wear a lot of make-up, it’s more about looking natural and encouraging their community and charity work.”

As part of her charity work, Daisy-May also makes donations to Sunderland baby bank charity Love Amelia and collected crisp packets which she gave to the Nite Light CIC in Teesside who use them to make sleeping bags for the homeless.

Kirsty said: “The pageants are a great way to put children in the mindset of making positive changes and making a difference in your community.”

Daisy-May is now preparing to fly to America later this year to compete in the international Little Miss Galaxy pageant.