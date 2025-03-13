“It gives us comfort as a charity to know that Harvey is still helping others” - the words of Michael McWilliams who is set to embark on a 350 mile walk in memory of his son who tragically took his own life and to raise money for the charity set-up in his name.

Harvey tragically took his own life in December 2021 at the age of just 18. He was a keen footballer and a big Black Cats fan and would regularly attend SAFC games with his dad.

Harvey was just 18 when he passed away. | Michael McWilliams.

Michael, 49, said: “Harvey was in good health, but was the victim of domestic abuse. On December 21, 2021, Harvey went for a run and never came back as he took his own life.

“There were no signs he was mentally ill, but on that day something obviously triggered Harvey to do what he did.

“If we had seen any signs then we wouldn’t have let him go out on his own that day.”

Harvey McWilliams with dad Michael

Each year, Harvey’s family, friends and members of the public take part in an annual walk to remember Harvey, which normally ends at the Stadium of Light.

However this year Michael is setting off with five other walkers to Exeter, where they will finish at the home of Exeter Royals FC - the team Harvey was representing after moving to Devon to go to University.

Michael said: “There’s a team of six walkers and we are going to be walking on a rota basis for 24 hours solid for seven days.

“We also have two drivers as we have a motorhome which will be accompanying us on the journey so we have a place to sleep.

“Harvey used to play for Darlington FC and some of his former team mates both in the North East and at Royal Exeter FC are going to be joining us at the first and final leg of the walk.

“We’ve also been invited to visit St George’s Park, the home of the Football Association.”

Harvey used to play for Darlington FC. | Michael McWilliams

A key aim of the walk is to raise awareness of domestic abuse and metal health, with a number of charities joining Michael for the start of the walk.

He said: “The walk is also about getting people talking, thinking about their mental health and turning to the person next to you and seeing if they are feeling okay.

“Harvey was the victim of domestic bullying which must have effected his mental health to cause him to panic and do what he did that night.

“It’s vitally important to get people talking.”

Following Harvey’s passing his family have set-up the Harvey McWilliams Foundation which provides football boots and other kit to disadvantaged children whose families would otherwise struggle to buy them.

Michael McWilliams and Harvey's brother Luke with some of the donated football kit

As well as raising vital awareness, Michael has also set-up a GoFundMe page to raise vital funds for the charity and to ensure Harvey’s legacy can continue.

Michael said: “We have already helped 1,300 children from Sunderland down to York to access football kit and boots to be able to play football. Harvey loved football and SAFC.

“He would often give his boots away once he got a new pair and we are just continuing this legacy of of what he did. It gives us comfort to know that Harvey is still helping others.”

The walkers will set off at 10am on Sunday May 25 from Blackwell Meadows - the home of Darlington FC and the team Harvey used to play for - with people invited to arrive earlier to join the team on the first stage of the walk. They are due to finish on Saturday May 31.

The Harvey McWilliams Foundation’s GoFundMe page has an initial target of raising £5,000.

Michael also said that local football clubs including SAFC have been “amazing” in donating kit for the Foundation to use. Further details about the charity can be found on their Facebook page.