Harvey McWilliams took his own life in December last year – he was just 18.

A massive Black Cats supporter, he attended every game he could, as well as playing for Darlington FC’s academy, and was also involved in the game at a grassroots level in Exeter, where he studied sports science at university.

Dad Michael, 46, is launching The Harvey McWilliams Foundation to provide footballing opportunities for people who otherwise would not be able to take part in the sport, as well as offering mental health support.

Michael appealed for donations of new or used football equipment and organised a drop-off point at the Beacon of Light ahead of Saturday’s home clash with QPR.

“We had a big collection there for people to drop off any old kits, boots, shin pads, goalkeeper’s glove, anything,” he said.

"It went very well – we must have had about 20 pairs of boots as well as strips and tracksuits from different teams.

"John Carver, the ex-Newcastle United caretaker manager, donated some boots and we had a few Sunderland strips, including one from the League Cup final that had been signed by the whole team and which will help to raise some extra funds.

Michael McWilliams and Harvey's brother Luke with some of the donated football kit

"We’ve also had people who couldn’t make it dropping stuff off at home.

"It is overwhelming but positive.”

The charity would continue something Harvey himself had done as a youngster: “Harvey was a creative and inspirational lad,” said Michael.

Harvey in his Darlington academy kit

"He would always pass his boots on to someone who could not afford them. He could not believe people could not afford to play football – so that is one of the things we will be looking at. Perhaps we could pay half of people’s subs and the club could write the other half off.”

Michael and Harvey’s mum Kelly McWilliams live in Darlington and their local council is backing the campaign: “We have got some huge refuse bins from Darlington Borough Council that we will leave with schools and community centres for collections,” siad Michael.

Michael can be contacted about donations via email on [email protected] or using the @Cockney_Boy handle on Twitter.

Harvey McWilliams with dad Michael