A cyclist in his 60s has been taken to hospital with a serious injury following a road traffic collision involving two cars.

The incident is reported to have taken place today (June 20) at around 12.15pm.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Thompson Road in Sunderland. | Google/National World

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision on Thompson Road, in Southwick, Sunderland.

“It was reported that a Nissan Micra and a Volkswagen van had collided with an electrically-assisted pedal cycle.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the rider of the cycle - a man in his 60s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his leg which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The drivers of both the Micra and the Volkswagen remained at the scene following the collision.

“The road was closed for a short period of time to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and has since been re-opened.”

The North East Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.13pm on Friday 20 June to reports of a road traffic incident on the junction of Carley Hill Road, Carley Road, and Thompson Road in Sunderland.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew and a rapid response paramedic to the scene. One patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.”