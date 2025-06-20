Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injury following collision involving two vehicles in Sunderland
The incident is reported to have taken place today (June 20) at around 12.15pm.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision on Thompson Road, in Southwick, Sunderland.
“It was reported that a Nissan Micra and a Volkswagen van had collided with an electrically-assisted pedal cycle.
“Emergency services attended the scene and the rider of the cycle - a man in his 60s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his leg which are not believed to be life-threatening.
"The drivers of both the Micra and the Volkswagen remained at the scene following the collision.
“The road was closed for a short period of time to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and has since been re-opened.”
The North East Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.13pm on Friday 20 June to reports of a road traffic incident on the junction of Carley Hill Road, Carley Road, and Thompson Road in Sunderland.
“We dispatched an ambulance crew and a rapid response paramedic to the scene. One patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.”