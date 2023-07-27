Curious cat found with neck stuck in draining pipes, ten miles away from home

A curious cat ran into trouble after getting her neck stuck in drainage pipes and wandering ten miles away from home.

Lila the cat. Picture issued by the RSPCA.

Lila went missing from her home in Chester-le-Street earlier in July, and was eventually reported by a member of the public in Worsdell Drive in Gateshead who had been feeding her, initially thinking the piping was some sort of thick collar.

RSPCA inspector Ian Smith came to the aid of the feline, setting up a cage to catch her and subsequently taking her to a vet on July 11, where the piping was removed.

“This was a strange rescue as at first we didn’t know whether she was a feral cat," he said.

"As it turned out her owner lives in Chester-le-Street, but Lila was found ten miles away in Gateshead. She was missing for over a week and someone spotted her hanging around.

“She was very unhappy as she was carrying the extra weight around her head.

Fortunately, her only injuries were a nick to the back of one of her legs and a bit of swelling to her neck. We got her to the vets quickly and she has been fine.

“It looks like she may have been exploring in a builder’s yard and got these pipe sections stuck to her.”

Fortunately, Lila was microchipped and was swiftly reunited with her owners who were relieved to have her back, although surprised to hear of her predicament.

The RSPCA advises all owners to microchip their pets as it offers the best chance of them being identified and returned if lost.

The charity supports moves to make it mandatory for owners to microchip cats, a policy which forms part of the UK Government’s Action Plan for Animal Welfare.

Inspector Smith added: “This was another great example of the power of microchipping.

!As of June 2024 next year, it will become a legal requirement for all owned cats to be chipped in England - and the happy ending for this cat is another example of why the RSPCA supports this change, and continues to promote the benefits of microchipping to the public.”

Heartbreaking figures released by the RSPCA have shown that reports of animals being beaten increased by 22% last year - with incidents peaking during the summer months, with three reported every minute.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty.