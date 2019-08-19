Crowtree, 'kerby' and downright daftness: 11 things we did in the summer holidays

Things we use to do in the summer holidays in Sunderland

Parents still utter these cliches during school holidays and people my age bemoan youngsters spending their time playing computer games. Fair point. It isn’t healthy.

The big game currently is Fortnite. I know nothing about it and have no intention of learning; although I notice it’s spelt wrong.

However, that’s exactly what out-of-touch people said about the Beatles in 1963, so let’s not be too precious. Furthermore, some kid won $3million recently playing Fortnite. No amount of skill with a hoop-and-stick will ever be similarly rewarded.

Also, we were regularly admonished for watching too much television. I don’t think we did. Contrary to popular belief, telly was mainly rubbish then too.

Kids still do many of the same things we did. It’s worth remembering too that health and safety bans on activities like conkers and climbing trees - are a complete myth.

So what, if anything, did now-decrepit people like myself do during school holidays that youngsters today don’t?

Here are nine “When-I-were-a-lad” favourites (the legal ones).

1 . Crowtree Leisure Centre I occasionally attended a bizarre weekly disco at the swimming pool called 'The Splash-in' But our two main pursuits at Crowtree were first: strutting around looking tough. Second: avoiding eye contact with those who really were tough. Photo: KB Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Football Joyously, kids still love playing footy. In my jumpers-for-goalposts day, squabbles abounded. Still, it was still remarkably disciplined considering there were no officials, pitch markings, or nets. I presume and hope it’s the same now. I was a serial flouter of the “nee blammers” law. Photo: Pixabay Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Kerb Simple pleasures. This game involved throwing a football from one side of a street to the other. A point was awarded if the ball struck the opposite kerb and bounced back into your arms. Kerby is now largely defunct due to the proliferation of both moving and stationary vehicles. Photo: Kerby Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Seaburn funfair There used to be one. Photo: Stu Norton Copyright: Buy photo