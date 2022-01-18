Crowfund Sunderland returnsto give funding boost to creative and community projects

Crowdfund Sunderland

Crowdfund Sunderland was launched in 2020 and celebrates the innovation and creativity of the city. Through this programme, local organisations can fund and deliver projects that matter to them.

Previous successful projects have included The Sensory Place, which raised £4,756 to provide an event for disabled children and their families, and The Art Room, which raised £3,782 to create a multi-functional art room in the city centre.During the workshop, programme ambassador Cllr Linda Williams will discuss the new match-funding available, £50,000 'Reaching Communities' fund from the National Lottery - which was secured by current Crowdfund Sunderland delivery funding partners Sunderland Council and Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

Cllr Linda Williams, Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: "The projects supported by Crowdfund Sunderland are all about bringing local people together and getting behind projects that are really important to the neighbourhoods they operate in.

"We have already seen some really fantastic projects funded through the programme and I would encourage anyone with a good idea that could make a difference to sign up and get involved in the Spring 2022 round."

Find out more about Crowdfund Sunderland and how to start your own project at www.sunderland.gov.uk/crowdfund-sunderland

Those interested in applying for the next round can attend a free online workshop on 27 January to hear more about the programme and how to get involved https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqde2hrTwoGdCnINw58V6Sj3_7GZSgCZ7L