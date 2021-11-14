Crowds line the streets in Sunderland city centre for Remembrance Sunday service

On Sunday, November 14, crowds gathered in Burdon Road near the war memorial for the start of the Remembrance parade at 10.35am.

The Royal Signals Northern Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band lead the parade, which featured representatives from the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, 8 Rifles and crew members from Sunderland' s affiliated warship, HMS Anson.

Following the same tradition as previous years, as the clock ticked down to 11am, the 4th Regiment announced the start of the emotional two-minute silence by firing two field guns in Mowbray Park.

The Remembrance parade making its way along Burdon Road towards the war memorial.

As the silence came to an end, the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman, thanked the crowds and those who took part for coming out to show their respect for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while surviving their country.

Len would normally read the Far East Prisoner of War Prayer, with Mayor Trueman taking up the mantle this year in his honour.

This was followed by the annual wreath laying around the war memorial and on the memorial wall, which was built with funds raised by the charity Brothers in Arms to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service since the end of World War Two.

Saluting the fallen after the laying of wreaths.

The parade ended in a march past of veterans and serving members of Her Majesty's Forces with the salute taken by Lt Col ME Brocklesby , Susan Winfield, Lord-Lieutenant, and the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman, in Borough Road.

“It's always been such an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country.

"I'm really pleased that this year we've been able to come together in person to pay tribute to all those involved in past conflicts, as well as honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf."

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman, paid tribute to 101-year-old Len Gibson who sadly died in July.

Remembrance services were also held in Easington Lane, Fencehouses, Houghton, Ryhope, Silksworth, South Hylton, Fatfield in Washington and Washington Village.

After the service, crew members from HMS Anson, Sunderland's affiliated warship laid a wreath at a memorial bench at Sunderland Yacht club for Anthony Huntrod, from Town End Farm, who was killed in an accident on board HMS Tireless in 2007.

Sunderland City Council has also confirmed that landmarks including Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, Keel Square and High Street West are also being lit red on Sunday night.

