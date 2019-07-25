Crew deals with propane cylinder in allotment fire
Firefighters had to remove a propane cylinder when they were called to tackle an allotment fire.
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 07:17
A crew from Peterlee fire station was called to allotments in Holme Hill Lane, Easington Colliery, at around 6,30pm last night, Wednesday, July 24.
They removed the cylinder and used a temperature monitor to keep track of its temperature until it had cooled enough to be safe
No livestock was involved in the fire but a row of sheds was destroyed.
The fire is being treated as suspicious.