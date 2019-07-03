Creative forces set to show off skills at first WoolNEss festival in North East
A crafty Sunderland businesswoman is joining forces with two creative minds to put on a unique festival.
Lucy McKelvey, who runs community hub and store Lucy Locket Land on Dovedale Road, Seaburn, getting set to put on the first WoolNEss festival this summer.
The keen crafter has teamed up with her sister Ally Smith and friend Hollie Lancaster to organise the event, which will take place from Friday, August 2, to Sunday, August 4.
The event, said to be the North East's first wool and wellbeing festival, will be the first the trio have hosted – bringing together at total of 38 exhibitors from all over the UK and some from around the world – to inspire visitors.
Organiser Lucy, 47, said the event aims to celebrate the benefits that creative and crafting activities has on mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.
She said: “I have had the Lucy Locket Land shop for two years now in that time it has become a real community hub for people – so the festival is about taking that same ethos on a national level.
“WoolNEss will bring talented crafters from across the country and beyond together to share their experiences, teach, learn and celebrate the benefits of creativity.
“It will also feature guest speaker James McIntosh, author of the book Knit and Nibble, who will be talking about knitting and wellbeing.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
As well as inspiring talks, the event will also feature workshops, evening events and exhibitors at Newcastle’s Life Science Centre.
Workshops include drop spinning, yarn dyeing and Fair Isle.
Visitors can book day or weekend tickets and those wanting to take part in workshops can book a combined entry and workshop ticket online.
Fellow organiser Hollie Lancaster said: “The link between creativity and recognised health benefits is becoming increasingly celebrated, as the world we live in becomes increasingly full of over-stimulation and we end up with more opportunities to ‘beat’ ourselves up, than ‘big’ ourselves up.
”That's why our WoolNEss ethos is all about embracing creativity to be proactive in achieving wellness and restoring self-worth.”
For more details and to book visit: www.woolness.co.uk