Courtney Hadwin shares stage with Bruce Springsteen's guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and Sam Fender
Teenage singing sensation Courtney Hadwin has performed with Bruce Springsteen's guitarist Stevie Van Zandt.
The 15-year-old has come a long way from her school days at The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee and taking the stage at a string of events in Hartlepool.
Appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2018, the budding star has since gone on to sign a record deal with Simon Cowell's Syco and even appeared on spin-off TV show America's Got Talent: The Champions.
And now the talented performer can add another string to her bow, having been invited to perform live on stage with musical icon Stevie Van Zandt.
Known by many as Bruce Springsteen's guitarist, the legendary musician was playing at the 02 Academy in Newcastle on Tuesday, August 27, as part of the Stevie Van Zandt and The Desciples Of Soul tour.
During his set, Courtney joined him on stage to sing ‘Sun City’ along with North Shields Brit Award winner Sam Fender.
It was a dream come true for the pair, who were able to belt out the words to the 1986 protest song against the Apartheid written by Steven Van Zandt.
Stevie Van Zandt took to Twitter afterwards to share a photo of the moment the three came together on stage, captioning it: “Sun City with Courtney Hadwin and Sam Fender in Newcastle.”
In a series of posts he then commented: “Courtney rocked!”
“Newcastle rocked!
“Look out! Here comes Sam Fender. You’re gonna hear from him!”
And Sam Fender, who is due to release his debut album Hypersonic Missiles in September, also shared his delight at meeting one of his musical ‘heroes.’
Sam said on Twitter: “Had the wildest night meeting a big hero of mine, then he pulled me up on stage to sing with him!”
Meanwhile Courtney continues to build a massive following across her social media channels sharing videos of cover songs and glimpses of her in the recording studio.
Courtney, from Hesleden, shot to fame after an incredible audition on America's Got Talent with judge Howie Mandel awarding her a Golden Buzzer to secure her place in the series' live shows.