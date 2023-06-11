A tragic shipwreck and a daring diamond heist are just two of the eye-catching headlines in what Pennywell couple Sean Hewart and Tracey Fearn believe to be an original copy of the first edition of the Sunderland Echo.

Published on December 22, 1873, and retailing for half-a-penny, Sean and Tracey discovered the newspaper, then named the Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette, after clearing out her deceased father’s bungalow after he passed away.

Tracey, 54, said: “When my dad, Robert Jefferson-Kay died, we cleared his house out and found a collection of lots of old papers in a drawer, including what appears to be the first edition of the Echo and also a copy of the newspaper from 1945 and the end of the war.

“He loved to read his papers. He would go out every morning to buy his morning paper and then every afternoon to get his copy of the Echo.”

Sean Ewart reading what he believes to be an original copy of the first edition of the Sunderland Echo.

However, mystery remains as to how Robert came into possession of what appears to be the first copy of the paper which was printed before he was born.

Tracey said: “1873 would go back to my dad’s grandparents and so I’m not sure if it is something which has been passed down through the family.

“He loved history and museums and would often shop in flea markets and at second hand stalls. He loved to collect things and so I don’t know if it is something he has picked up there.”

Since discovering the inaugural edition it was stored untouched in Tracey and Sean’s home until the May Whit Bank Holiday weekend when the couple went to a car boot sale in Seaham.

Sean, 52, said: “There was a man there with a stall selling old newspapers and coins. I mentioned that we had a copy of the first Sunderland Echo and he said we ‘should do something about it’, which is when we decided to get in touch with the Echo.”

An interesting insight into times gone by

Perhaps the most eye-catching headline from almost 150 years ago is reference to a ‘Daring Attempt to Steal Diamonds’. The story goes on to explain how the offender, a Mr John Donald, was charged with assault and trying to steal a leather bag containing 17 diamonds from diamond polisher, Joseph Bosnach.

Speaking to the court at the time, Mr Donald recalled the event. He said: “I was carrying the bag on my shoulder when the offender approached me and struck me in the eye. He took hold of the bag and asked me ‘what have you got there’?

“I grabbed hold of the bag and called out for the police and the offender ran away. I followed him into a public house where he said ‘let me have a drop of drink’, before he ran away again.”

Throughout the newspaper, and synonymous with the city’s coastal location, is a strong nautical theme, with tide tables and even an ongoing shipwreck count.

In keeping with the maritime theme, the most shocking headline of the day read: “Terrible Accident as 13 Men Drowned”.

The men were working on the construction of a new reservoir when the boat taking them to work sank. The story read: “The boat had only proceeded a few yards when it was seen suddenly to dip and sink, leaving its whole freight of human life struggling in the water.”

Heavy clad in their work clothes, only five men survived.

Perhaps the greatest insight into life in Victorian Sunderland can be found in a glance through the Police Court list for the day.

A far cry from today’s world of online gaming and instantaneous betting, a Mr Thomas Robinson, Mr Thomas Lowe and a Mr Robert Lowe were charged with playing pitch and toss in Ryhope.

Meanwhile Mr Thos Mather was summoned by Isabella Garrick for his “bastardy arrears” in paying for his out of wedlock child. The paper stated he was dismissed after “paying her £1 immediately and the amount due soon after”.

Mind you, in keeping with many of our contemporary court stories, some common themes remain, with alcohol appearing to be at the centre of many misdemeanours.

John Newton was fined 10 shillings after being found “drunk and riotous” in Silksworth while John Williams suffered the same fate after being found drunk in Fulwell.

Similarly, assaults were high on the police agenda with Barney Howley and his son James Howley being found in breach of the Coal Mines Regulation Act after becoming embroiled in a fight down Ryhope Pit.

Licensing laws certainly appeared to be more strict with landlord Charles Wagg having to pay £1 to the poor box after breaching the Licensing Act by “giving some spirit out at 3 O’clock in the morning”.

Suffice to say, while life was very different, when it comes to people’s vices, social problems and petty crime, nearly a century-and-a-half on, much remains the same.

A new paper for Sunderland

On the inside front page of the first edition is an explanation which heralded the launch of what was then the first newspaper to be published in Sunderland for Sunderland.

The launch statement addressed a “much needed gap” in providing news for the city’s population as well as using language which highlighted the stark gender inequalities which existed at the time.

The statement read: “Of the 20 towns in the United Kingdom whose population exceeds 100,000, Sunderland is probably the only one which labours under the disadvantage, not to say the reproach, of not possessing a daily newspaper of its own.

“The present issue is our modest attempt to repair the disadvantage under which our borough labours, to supply the widely acknowledged want of a full daily report of local and general events, and to afford our fellow townsmen the opportunity of supporting a local newspaper owned, edited, published, and contributed to exclusively by Sunderland men.”