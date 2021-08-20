Peter and Dot Foster moved into Donwell House Care Home, in Washington, last year. However, Peter, who had been Dot’s carer, was diagnosed with lymphoma and taken to hospital.

Then came the pandemic and the couple were unable to visit each other, with Dot in the home and Peter in hospital. But there was an emotional reunion in June 2020 and the couple are now putting the experience behind them.

They were married in Hartlepool on February 19, 1961. Harold Macmillan was Prime Minister and no one had heard of the Beatles.

Peter and Doreen Foster as a young couple, and after finally being reunited following months of separation in 2020.

Peter, 89, was a policeman originally from Shildon and Dot, 93, was a school dinner nanny. They moved to Washington in 1973 and made many friends.

They have four children and, other than in 2020, have rarely been apart. Staff at Donwell House were more than happy to throw them a diamond wedding party with family, friends and other residents in the Fosters’ unit.

There was music, laughter, cake, Prosecco, balloons and three bouquets of flowers. Staff also arranged a candlelit dinner for just the two of them later, at a specially decorated table.

Kerston Carman, activity coordinator at Donwell House, said: “They’re a beautiful couple. We love to see them together.

Peter & Dot Foster enjoyed a special diamond wedding dinner at Donwell House.

“We quite often see the pair of them holding hands. It’s so nice to see love still blossoming after 60 years and they had a wonderful day.”