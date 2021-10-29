Ingrid and Rob used their wedding to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ingrid Middleton from Washington, and her husband Rob Farnham have both been affected by cancer.

Ingrid’s mum was very ill and undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer when they first met, and Rob lost his mum to breast cancer.

They also both have friends and family in their wider circle who have also been impacted by the disease.

So the pair decided to use their wedding as an opportunity to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I got together with Rob online and my first date with him happened because my mum was very poorly with chemotherapy she was undergoing for colon cancer,” said Ingrid.

"This meant she couldn’t go and see Brendan Cole at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland – a huge disappointment as we’re huge Strictly fans.“But she was thrilled when I told her that Rob too was a Strictly fan and she insisted I use her ticket to take him on our first date and thank goodness she recovered from the cancer.”The pair have been together ever since and decided to get married on Saturday 23 October this year a date that Ingrid had suggested and Rob agreed.“Rob proposed to me in July 2020 and I suggested the wedding date as it coincided with half term as I work in a school,” said Ingrid.

"Rob realised the date was significant as it was almost 29 years to the day, he and his brother Andrew, lost their mum. We decided to dedicate it to Macmillan Cancer Support as cancer had affected both of us so deeply.”

The pair wed in a ceremony at Aykley Heads Registry Office in Durham, with a small reception for close friends and family at Wearside Golf Club in Houghton, and were thrilled to almost triple their initial fundraising target.

“We had a wonderful day and we’re both absolutely delighted that our friends and family have generously donated more than £640 to Macmillan much more than our original target. It’s really made our special day even more special,” said Ingrid.“We both wanted to feature Macmillan in our wedding day to really make the point that it’s not only people living with cancer but also the family that need support something that we both know Macmillan is fantastic at giving.”The couple had their honeymoon in Edinburgh and plan to move in together in Washington in 2022.

Michelle Muir north east relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan said: “We’re so pleased that Ingrid and Rob enjoyed their wedding day and we’re absolutely honoured they chose to hold it as a fundraiser and honoured they chose to share their celebrations with Macmillan.

" A massive thank you to all the guests, everyone can rest assured the money will be used to help all those affected by cancer.“Anyone in need of cancer support can call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, which is open 7 days a week, 8am-8pm, or visit Macmillan’s Online Community.”