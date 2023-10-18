Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple celebrating seven decades together have been left gobsmacked around receiving hundreds of platinum anniversary cards from well-wishers after an appeal by the care home where they now live.

William and Irene Spence tied the knot in 1953, the year of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

Irene and William Spence. Picture c/o Sanctuary Care.

The couple had many happy years together, and now, aged 95 and 94 respectively, reside at Cedar Court Residential and Nursing Home in Seaham.

William and Irene never had children, and have spent a number of anniversary's celebrating alone.

Irene and William Spence. Picture c/o Sanctuary Care.

But this year, for their platinum anniversary, the team at Cedar Court decided to ask the community to help the pair celebrate - and the response was incredible, with a deluge of 200 cards arriving for the couple.

Touched by the gesture and generosity of the community, Irene said: “We are over the moon with the cards we’ve been sent, we can’t quite believe it.

"The delivery came as a huge surprise and made our anniversary very special indeed.

"Billy and I are so grateful to the team at Cedar Court for always being there for us and helping to make every day enjoyable.”

Billy moved into Cedar Court in September 2022 after Irene struggled to manage his care at home. However, she visited Billy every day, bringing his favourite packed lunch to enjoy during their afternoons together.

Irene moved into the home just three months later, as her health declined and she wanted to be closer to Billy.

Since then, the couple have been inseparable.

Cedar Court is run by Sanctuary Care, providing residential, nursing, dementia, and respite care to the community.

Keeley Bland, manager at Cedar Court, said: We are overwhelmed by the fantastic response from the local community and the generous people who sent Billy and Irene an anniversary card.

“They are a lovely couple whose special bond warm hearts around our home. They have the kind of love that many of us can only dream of.

“Our team at Cedar Court often feel more like a family, and like any family, we do everything we can to enrich our residents’ lives and make them smile.