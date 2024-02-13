Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Valentine's Day almost upon us, a Seaham couple who've been married for over 70 years and now live together in a care home have been sharing their secrets for a happy marriage.

Irene Spence, 95, said it was "love at first sight" when she met husband Billy, 94, after they "caught each others eyes" leaving the cinema.

Billy and Irene Spence.

The couple married in September 1953 and last year (2023) celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary at Cedar Court Residential and Nursing Home in Seaham where they now live together.

Staff at the nursing home say they "remain inseparable".

According to Irene, the key to their long and happy marriage is an unwavering love for each other.

She said: "Love. That’s how our relationship has withstood the test of time. Billy and I have loved each other since the day we met. We bicker sometimes, but our love has always remained strong.”

Irene and Billy will tomorrow (February 14) join other couples at the nursing home for a day of Valentine's celebrations.

Cedar Court Residential and Nursing Home manager, Keeley Bland said: "As Valentine’s Day holds special memories for many of our residents, it’s a great opportunity for us to come together with them and their loved ones to reminisce and reflect on times gone by.

“Celebrating these meaningful moments within our care homes helps to create a sense of continuity and community for our residents, which we know is so important for an enriched and fulfilled life.