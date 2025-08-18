Councillor calls on Sunderland AFC to rethink 'cruel' new stadium parking charges

Southwick's Labour ward councillor is calling on Sunderland AFC to rethink parking charges that she believes will punish some of the most vulnerable people in the city.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, who is also deputy leader of Sunderland Labour Group and has responsibility for the heath portfolio, has branded charges set to be introduced on land surrounding the stadium as ‘devastating’ for the people and organisations who use facilities like the Beacon of Light and Aquatic Centre.

As reported in the Echo earlier this month, SAFC is introducing non-match day charges across its stadium car parks, which come into force on Tuesday, August 26.

They are:

0–2 Hours: Free

2–4 Hours: £4

4–8 Hours: £8

24 Hours: £10

The first two hours of parking will be free, but residents and organisations who use the facilities have hit back, saying this is inadequate for people attending swimming groups who need time to get changed and dried, or even those working in the many charitable organisations that call the Beacon of Light home, who will now face a daily charge to do their job.

Last week, we reported on the devastating impact for City of Sunderland ASC (COSASC) competitive swimming club, with some of its athletes training in the Aquatic Centre pool for a minimum of two-hour sessions twice a day.

Linda Reiling, Chair of COSASC, said: “My fear is that this will wipe out the opportunity to swim for some of our kids because the pool provision will just not be accessible.

“It’s a devastating impact for families who are already stretched financially. There is already double yellow lines around the pool so it’s not feasible for parents to be able to drop off their kids on a busy road and it’s not safe to do so.”

The club first proposed parking charges in 2022, but plans were dropped after a successful campaign by Cllr Chequer and others, highlighting the impact the decision could have on the often-disadvantaged people who access the Beacon.

This time though, there was no public consultation, with councillors learning of the plans when signs were put up around the football ground to give notice that charges would be put in place within days.

Cllr Chequer said: “This is a devastating decision by the club who cannot fail to understand the impact this will have on some of the city’s most vulnerable. They appear to be ploughing ahead anyway without consulting on these plans.

“The first we heard of this was when signs were displayed confirming the decision, and – before it’s even taken effect - it is clear to see the impact it will have on the many community groups that use two really important facilities that are on the doorstep.

“We’re already hearing from charity and community organisations based at the Beacon of Light that they will need to relocate because of the impact of these parking charges on their staff and service users, and that is not only devastating for them but also for the Beacon’s status as an inclusive facility for the community.

“I am also concerned for residents who live around the stadium. People will park in the streets outside their homes to avoid these charges and while it’s understandable that they would do that to avoid incurring such a cost, it will be local residents paying the price for the club to make more money.”

She added: “Nobody is against the introduction of parking charges to prevent people parking there all day while they travel to work in the city centre or further afield, but penalising those who genuinely need to park there to use services or work at the Aquatic Centre or the Beacon is not the answer.

“The club are gaining financially but at what cost? It’s cruel and I would have expected much more compassion from SAFC, when they see first-hand the value of community access to sport, for physical and mental health.”

Cllr Chequer has been contacted by swimming clubs, charities and a school, all of which are based out of these buildings, sharing how they may fold or be forced to relocate as a result of these charges being introduced.

“This really is devastating. As a council, much work has been done to reduce health inequalities, and provision like the Aquatic Centre and the Beacon have played an important role in enabling that. Charging people to park at the Stadium will create a financial barrier which will discourage people from utilising these important facilities. This is good for nobody, apart from the club.”

Cllr Chequer is calling on the club to consider alternatives for more vulnerable people who use the facilities, as well as staff of the voluntary and community sector organisations that call the Beacon of Light home.

The Echo has approached the club previously for comment on the parking charges, but has received no response.