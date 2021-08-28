Hetton Lyons Country Park

Diane Crake, 55, from Hetton, was left devastated after her beloved dog Lilly died earlier this month from kidney failure as a result of blue green algae, following a walk around the lake at the Hetton Lyons Country Park.

Following the walk on August 5, Lilly, who is a Poochon breed, quickly became ill and was rushed to a vet in Newcastle, where she later died, aged two.

Diane was later devastated to learn the vet diagnosed the death as being a result of blue-green algae.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily, aged 2, sadly passed away

Following the incident, an environmental report was taken on the lake with no toxic substances being found, but Hetton Town Councillor Susan Waterson is calling for more action to be taken to warn pet owners of potential dangers.

She said: “The time between the initial announcement that a resident's dog had died and the action that was taken was far too late. Blue-green algae can disappear and reappear overnight depending on weather conditions.

“There should be metal signage on site warning dog owners of the potential dangers. Instead we get small paper signage that can be easily missed. The council should be on the ball with this to avoid the distressing situation for the people who lose their pets.”

Following Lilly’s death, her owner Diane has been left heartbroken and has been keen to warn other dog owners of any potential dangers.

She said: “I’m absolutely devastated by what’s happened but if I can just stop this happening to more dog owners that’ll be a silver lining. The council should have signs up all year round, you shouldn’t have to lose your dog because of a lack of signs. I just want to get this warning out because I feel not enough is being done about it.”

A Statement from Sunderland City Council said: “City Council and parks staff work closely with the Environment Agency on monitoring any blue-green algae during warmer weather because of the possible health risks. If algae is confirmed then warnings are given to members of the public, including signage.”