The images taken by Ian Maggorie also show a trolley filled with waste and the debris left by drinkers on the popular walkway.

Sunderland City Council says it has no plans to close off access to the pier, as Port of Tyne has at South Shields and North Shields piers due to rubbish left by visitors.

However, it has said that situation is constantly under review.

Photos by Ian Maggorie show waste left on the pier.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader, said: “It is understandable that residents and visitors want to take advantage of good weather on Sunderland’s beaches and in public spaces, and we know that the vast majority of people do this responsibly.

“However, the use of motorcycles upon the pier is absolutely forbidden, and the leaving of rubbish and dog waste is completely unacceptable.

“Once again, we would ask that everybody disposes of their rubbish and dog waste properly in litter bins or takes it home with them.

This photo captured the moment a biker rode on to Roker Pier.

“We would also urge anyone to report the presence of motorcycles on the pier to Sunderland City Council or to the police if they feel threatened."

The Echo runs the Clean Streets campaign to encourage people to keep the city green and clean.

Coun Rowntree added: “Cleansing staff from Sunderland City Council will continue to monitor the area, as will members of the Environmental Enforcement Team, who will issue Fixed Penalty Notices for littering and dog fouling where appropriate to do so.

The Sunderland Echo launched its Clean Streets campaign in December 2017 in response to readers’ concerns about the cleanliness of public spaces across the city.

“There are currently no plans to close the pier due to littering but this position will be constantly reviewed.”

