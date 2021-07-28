Council stresses motorcycles are banned from Roker Pier and slam littering as photos show seafront mess
Motorcylists have been warned they must not ride on Roker Pier after photos showed a biker travelling along the structure.
The images taken by Ian Maggorie also show a trolley filled with waste and the debris left by drinkers on the popular walkway.
Sunderland City Council says it has no plans to close off access to the pier, as Port of Tyne has at South Shields and North Shields piers due to rubbish left by visitors.
However, it has said that situation is constantly under review.
Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader, said: “It is understandable that residents and visitors want to take advantage of good weather on Sunderland’s beaches and in public spaces, and we know that the vast majority of people do this responsibly.
“However, the use of motorcycles upon the pier is absolutely forbidden, and the leaving of rubbish and dog waste is completely unacceptable.
“Once again, we would ask that everybody disposes of their rubbish and dog waste properly in litter bins or takes it home with them.
“We would also urge anyone to report the presence of motorcycles on the pier to Sunderland City Council or to the police if they feel threatened."
The Echo runs the Clean Streets campaign to encourage people to keep the city green and clean.
Coun Rowntree added: “Cleansing staff from Sunderland City Council will continue to monitor the area, as will members of the Environmental Enforcement Team, who will issue Fixed Penalty Notices for littering and dog fouling where appropriate to do so.
“There are currently no plans to close the pier due to littering but this position will be constantly reviewed.”