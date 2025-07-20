Sunderland is not going to be providing refuge for asylum seekers for the time being after Sunderland City Council confirmed they will not be required to find more Dispersal Accommodation for refugees.

The Labour led Council have said the decision has been Government led as part of a move to redress the balance of places asylum seekers are being sent across the UK.

A pause has been placed on the city taking in refugees. | arne-mueseler.com/Flickr

A pause has been placed on the Home Office sourcing additional asylum accommodation in Sunderland, with the Labour Government now working to ensure that destitute asylum seekers - who it is legally obliged to provide with safe, secure and suitable accommodation - are housed in parts of the country that have not shouldered their fair share of responsibility.

Councillor Michael Mordey said the move was led by Government, and was the reason neighbouring Durham also saw its asylum accommodation numbers paused, despite councillors from Reform claiming they were responsible for the decision.

He said: “Sunderland is a welcoming city and a place that will always extend a hand of friendship to those in need. But it is also right that we should expect this to be balanced nationally, and that other places take their responsibility to support vulnerable people just as seriously as we do.

“It is clear that, under the Conservatives, there was not a fair or equitable approach to the placement of people seeking asylum across the country and it is plain wrong that cities like Sunderland have shouldered a disproportionate share of responsibility.

“It’s time to redress the balance and I am pleased to see this happening under Labour.”

The move comes after claims by Reform - who now run Durham County Council - that they had pushed the Government to stop further asylum accommodation provision in the area.

Cllr Mordey added: “People in the North East could be forgiven for believing that Reform councillors were responsible for the decision to pause acquisition of additional asylum accommodation in Durham. It’s a blatant attempt by them to mislead and is just another example of a party that will say whatever it takes to gain popular support. But the fact is that it is the work of Labour that secured this outcome and that is ensuring the region is treated fairly.”

Dispersal Accommodation is the name given to properties that are intended to provide a temporary home to those seeking asylum until their application is processed.