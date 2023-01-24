Could it be you? Search is on for winners of three unclaimed Set For Life lottery prizes worth £10k a month for one year

The National Lottery is hunting for the ticket-holder or holders of not one but three identical Set for Life prizes bought in County Durham for the same draw and each worth £10,000 a month for a whole year.

The search is on to find the player or players who matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on January 9. 2023.

The numbers were 7, 16, 24, 29, 31 and the prize is up for grabs in until July 8.

North East woman Sam Gray scooped the £10,000 a month for a year prize last year

Anyone who has lost their ticket can still make a claim in writing to lottery organiser Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

‘What a way to start 2023’

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “Whether these prizes are one lucky ticket-holder who, for whatever reason, has played the same winning numbers three times or more than one ticket-holder who have happened to have played the same numbers in the same draw, it’s a total of three prizes worth £10,000 a month for one year waiting to be claimed.

“We’re desperate to find this or these mystery ticket-holder or holders and unite them with their winnings. These amazing prizes could really make a massive difference to the one, two or three players who have won.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"This draw was just after New Year – and what a way to start 2023 these prizes would be.”

How to check

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk or from shops. Playing online means your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

