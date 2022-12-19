Coroner's officer's Echo appeal for help to trace family of Sunderland man Paul Hudson is successful
A coroner’s officer’s appeal for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died last week has been successful.
By Kevin Clark
19th Dec 2022, 10:49am - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 1:57pm
Paul William A Hudson, 75, passed away on Thursday, December 15, at his home in High Barnes.
Following Mr Hudson’s death, his neighbours were unaware of any family and no next of kin was listed in his NHS records.
Coroner’s officer Jessica Lee appealed through the Echo for anyone who had any information to contact her and has now confirmed Mr Hudson’s nephew has been in touch.