Coroner's officer appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland woman following death in Millfield
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland woman who died at home.
By Kevin Clark
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
25th Oct 2022, 3:36pm
Forty-eight-year-old Andrea Briggs died at her home in Violet Street, Millfield, on Sunday, on October 23.
Coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill has been informed she had been estranged from her immediate family for some time and the only information available is that her mother and sister used to live in the Newcastle/Gateshead area.
Anyone with information can contact Mr Weighill on 561 7841 or [email protected]