Coroner's officer appeal for help to trace family of Sunderland man Ronald Arthur Bult
A Sunderland Coroner’s Officer is appealing for help to trace the family of a Wearside man who has died.
The officer wishes to contact the family of Ronald Arthur Bult, aged 66, of Lilburne Crescent, Sunderland.
It is believed he had two sons in the Washington area, Stephen and Matthew.
Anyone with information can contact Neville Dixon, Coroner’s Officer, Sunderland, on 0191 5617840 or 07885205746, or email [email protected]