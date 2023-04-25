News you can trust since 1873
Coroner's officer appeal for help to trace family of Sunderland man Ronald Arthur Bult

A Sunderland Coroner’s Officer is appealing for help to trace the family of a Wearside man who has died.

By Ross Robertson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

The officer wishes to contact the family of Ronald Arthur Bult, aged 66, of Lilburne Crescent, Sunderland.

It is believed he had two sons in the Washington area, Stephen and Matthew.

Anyone with information can contact Neville Dixon, Coroner’s Officer, Sunderland, on 0191 5617840 or 07885205746, or email [email protected]

Inside the new Coroner's Court at the City Hall.
