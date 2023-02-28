Coroner's officer appeal for help to trace family of Sunderland man Kenneth Wyatt
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man after his death at home.
By Kevin Clark
8 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 9:51am
Kenneth Douglas Wyatt passed away at his address in Doxford Park yesterday, Sunday, February 26. He was 76-years-old.
It is known Mr Wyatt was a wood machinist and was married to wife Jennifer Wyatt, who passed away recently – but no other details of family are known.
Anyone with any information can contact coroners' officer Alison Leonard at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7842, email: [email protected]