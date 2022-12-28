News you can trust since 1873
Coroner's office appeals for help to trace family of Sunderland woman who died on Christmas Eve

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland woman who sadly passed away on Christmas Eve.

By Sam Johnson
25 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mary Larsen passed away at her home on Hudson Road, Sunderland on December 24, aged just 56.

A Coroner's investigation is ongoing into Mary’s death and officers are hoping to trace Mary’s family, who may be able to help.

Any family members of Mary are asked to contact Sunderland Coriner’s officer Vicky Ross on 0191 5617839 or alternatively email [email protected]

Mary sadly died in her home on Christmas Eve