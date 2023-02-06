Coroner appeal to trace family of Washington man Trevor Bell
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Wearside man.
By Kevin Clark
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 1:57pm
Sixty-six-year-old Trevor Bell died at his home in Sulgrave, Washington, on Monday, January 30.
Efforts to trace any surviving relations have so far been unsuccessful and now Sunderland coroner’s officer Alison Leonard has appealed for anyone who can help to get in touch.
Anyone with information can contact Ms Leonard at the Sunderland coroner's officer in City Hall by calling 561 7842 or via email at [email protected]